Rebecca Hall

Great films can be made around people talking over a meal, but The Dinner is not an especially scintillating conversation. more

May 9, 2017 2:15 PM Film Reviews

Reading the headlines is a newscaster’s job, but every now and then, a newscaster becomes the headline. It happened in 1974 when Florida anchor Christine Chubbuck drew a revolver during her news program and committed suicide on the air. Inf... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:53 PM Film Reviews

Far superior to most “fakumentaries,” Sacrament follows the crew of an “edgy” Internet TV channel as they make a documentary on a sect that moved from the U.S. to a remote jungle. Inspired by the real-life Peoples Temple, director Ti ... more

Oct 15, 2014 5:02 PM Home Movies

Alaska’s brown bears receive the Disney nature film treatment as a mother and her two newborn cubs are followed throughout the first year of their lives. With avalanche season looming, Sky awakens from her more

Apr 17, 2014 12:21 AM Film Clips

The timing for Closed Circuit’s release couldn’t be better. With Edward Snowden in Russia, the conviction of the U.S. Army’s Wikileaker, vigorous public debate over the NSA’s surveillance program, the Boston Marathon massacre and the Britis... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:38 AM Film Reviews

We all know ballplayers are superstitious, but this is a new one for me - especially from these two...JJ Hardy and Corey Hart went to the SALON yesterday and had their hair dyed black to try to change their mojo.I was in the car for the first two .. more

Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

%uFFFD For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody All Vicky Cristina ,Film more

Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

