Recycle
Do Animals Have Legal Rights?
Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more
Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
The Money Game
The candidates have filed their campaign finance reports and trumpeted the good news about their fund-raising prowess during the second quarter of 2010. But behind the cheery press releases claiming that each candidate is a good bet for don... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Farewell to Henry
Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret Extended
Carte Blanche’s late night show ended up being a bit later than expected, so I had a chance to talk to Carte Blanche Studios’ Jimmy Dragolovich. Dragolovich told me that the recent production of Cabaret had been such a hit that they were extending.. more
May 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
N.E.R.D.
Our conversation is painful, marked by enough long pauses to fill an entire s explode ,Music Feature more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Partisan Taskmasters and an Election Task Force
Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features