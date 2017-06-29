Red Hot Chili Peppers
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Summerfest Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more
Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: June 22-28, 2017
Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more
Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest Announces its First 2017 Headliners: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink
Expectations are high that Summerfest will land some major headlines for its 50th anniversary next year, and today it announced two big ones: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink. Each of them will be making their first appearance at the festival in mor.. more
Nov 14, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cliff Martinez’s Movie Music
Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more
Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Cliff Martinez’s Music for The Knick
Steven Soderbergh’s disgustwith the movie industry led him into television. “The Knick,” his much-talked-aboutnew series for Cinemax, is a drama set in a turn-of-the-20th-centuryhospital. The detailing and research into medical implements, c.. more
Sep 12, 2014 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hall of Famers
The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Recalcitrant
Do you miss the mellow punk reggae rock of Sublime or The Red Hot Chili Peppers, when "funk metal" was a legitimate descriptor for Flea & Co.? If you would like it with more jamming and from guys with hip-hop roots, Milwaukee's... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Concert Announcements: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros
<p> This weekend saw two big Milwaukee concert announcements. Resilient alternative rockers <strong>Red Hot Chili Peppers</strong> will return to the Bradley Center on November 1, the venue announced on Friday. The band is touring behind its lates.. more
Mar 5, 2012 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers On Deck
The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The New, Improved Republican Party
For some bizarre reason, one of the most seismic shifts in Republican political strategy in Wisconsin history—no, the history of the world—has been totally overlooked in the media.I am referring to the startling public declaration by Jim Kl... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Chicago Cubs with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park tonight. more
Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Carbon Leaf w/ Stephen Kellogg and the Sixers
Treading the squiggly line between sensitive indie-rock and eclectic jam, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman. While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss ... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee