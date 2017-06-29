RSS

Red Hot Chili Peppers

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly get down with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're sharing our annual Summerfest preview. Conventional wisdom seems to have set that this year's "50th Edition" lineup of the festival.. more

Jun 29, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

twim_rhcp.jpg.jpe

Peak Milwaukee festival season continues with Greek Fest, Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest and, oh yeah, Summerfest. more

Jun 20, 2017 12:40 AM This Week in Milwaukee

peppers.jpg.jpe

Expectations are high that Summerfest will land some major headlines for its 50th anniversary next year, and today it announced two big ones: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink. Each of them will be making their first appearance at the festival in mor.. more

Nov 14, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

ihatehollywood_cliffmartinez.jpg.jpe

Cliff Martinez has an impressive pedigree from the fringes of rock in the late ‘70s/early‘80s. He performed with The Weirdos and Lydia Lunch, the final lineup ofCaptain Beefheart’s Magic Band and an early lineup of Red Hot Chili Peppers.Composi.. more

Feb 16, 2015 3:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

the_knick_cinemax_poster.jpg.jpe

Steven Soderbergh’s disgustwith the movie industry led him into television. “The Knick,” his much-talked-aboutnew series for Cinemax, is a drama set in a turn-of-the-20th-centuryhospital. The detailing and research into medical implements, c.. more

Sep 12, 2014 9:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

rhcp.jpg.jpe

The Red Hot Chili Peppers had major occasion to celebrate their history and accomplishments this spring, when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But from what drummer Chad Smith says, there isn’t... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:45 PM Music Feature

blogimage19173.jpe

Do you miss the mellow punk reggae rock of Sublime or The Red Hot Chili Peppers, when "funk metal" was a legitimate descriptor for Flea & Co.? If you would like it with more jamming and from guys with hip-hop roots, Milwaukee's... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage8007.jpe

<p> This weekend saw two big Milwaukee concert announcements. Resilient alternative rockers <strong>Red Hot Chili Peppers</strong> will return to the Bradley Center on November 1, the venue announced on Friday. The band is touring behind its lates.. more

Mar 5, 2012 2:41 PM On Music

blogimage13707.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers’ newly fortified starting pitching rotation has left fans giddy with anticipation for the upcoming baseball season, and that enthusiasm should make for a particularly exciting installment of the team’s annual fan more

Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13316.jpe

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11250.jpe

For some bizarre reason, one of the most seismic shifts in Republican political strategy in Wisconsin history—no, the history of the world—has been totally overlooked in the media.I am referring to the startling public declaration by Jim Kl... more

Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

blogimage10673.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Chicago Cubs with a 6:10 p.m. game at Miller Park tonight. more

Apr 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8007.jpe

Treading the squiggly line between sensitive indie-rock and eclectic jam, the Virginia-based quintet Carbon Leaf covers plenty of territory on its latest album, Nothing Rhymes with Woman. While only a handful of tracks ("Indecision," "Miss ... more

Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES