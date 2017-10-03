RSS

Reese Madigan

NextActByRossZentner.jpg

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Theater

inreview_rep_acc_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

theatrereview_fivepresidents_therep.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of acclaimed television writer Rick Cleveland’s Five Presidents is a deeply human exploration of the trials and tribulations faced only by America’s “most exclusive club—the ex-presidents. x9... more

Mar 16, 2015 5:05 PM Theater

theatrereview_renaissance_b.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with the Midwest premiere of Alex Webb’s Civil War love story, Amelia. more

Oct 22, 2014 12:11 AM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Venus in Fur is a scintillating foray into topics risqué, comedic and ultimately deeply relational. Exploring the psychology of BDSM, Venus is the story of a director auditioning an actress for the leading rol... more

Oct 3, 2013 12:51 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES