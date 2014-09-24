Reform
Volcano Choir to Return to Milwaukee for a Turner Hall Show
Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour.. more
Sep 24, 2014 12:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Abele Wants $1,000 for His Emails—But He’d Never Charged a Fee When They Concerned Walker: UPDATED
Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more
May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Vs. Wisconsin
The most extreme Republican governors continue to oppose every move by President Barack Obama, even those that benefit their own states. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Defying the Law of the Land
What are you reminded of when Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin joins Southern Govs. Bobby Jindal... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Health Care Decision Is Huge Win for Women
Many Supreme Court watchers and political pundits predicted that the conservative majority on the bench would strike down portions—or all—of the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), so those who care about women's health were relieved that. more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The High Court's Supremely Unethical Activists
How the Supreme Court majority will rule on President Obama's Affordable Care Act may well have been foretold... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Mark Clements Interview 2 of 5: Resident Actors and Sustainable Theatre
And now, the second in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Two of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements, in which we discuss matters pertaining to the Residant Acting Company and establishing sustainable growth in the M.. more
Mar 29, 2011 10:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
And That’s All They Wrote
Progressives had high hopes for the end of the 2009-2010 legislative session. With both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office in Democratic hands for the first time in 22 years, everyone expected that bills that have been cryi... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Kiddus I
The lo-fi murmurs ofmany of these “lost” recordings by Jamaican singer Kiddus I, recorded circa1980, only enhance their appeal. Aside from a couple of earnest efforts to ridethe fading disco wave, the tracks on this two-disc set are root,CD... more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Brewers trivia and facts
First up, the trivia questions. Answers in a few days....Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL C.. more
Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Republicans Wonder How To Sell a Toxic Brand
Uplifting as it was to see insurance executives, pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospital of must ,News Features more
May 18, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
BREAKING: DA Issues Subpoena in ASA Case
The Milwaukee County Circuit Court has issued a subpoena for the bank records of the controversial political group Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) and its related organizations. Assistant DA Bruce Landgraf fi.. more
Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin Voters Can Say Yes to Health Care Reform
As Sen. Joe Biden said duringlast week’s vice presidential debate, this year’s election may be the most important in recent history. While the unpopular war and the Wall Stree,News Features more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features 8 Comments