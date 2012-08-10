Rehyn
The Fools Take On 2400 year-old tragedy
After great adventure, the hero leaves his wife for the daughter of a king. I don't care what the extenuating circumstances were, it was an epically heartless move . . . a move immortalized in Euripides' Medea. The play gets a modern staging .. more
Aug 10, 2012 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Standing by Lupe Fiasco
Mar 9, 2011 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wisconsin Original Cheese Festival
Here are some impressive stats: According to the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, ourst Plan for nextyear’s second annual Wisconsin Original CheeseFestival by visiting ww ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Rehyn
It would be too easy to compare Milwaukee's Rehyn to Carole King in her Tapestry prime. Co Tapestry ,CD Reviews more
May 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The New Pornographers @ The Pabst Theater
October 25, 2007 TheNew Pornographers are the quintessential mix-tape band. Their for ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews