Renewable Energy; Education; Ene

Auditions, Love, Sex and the I.R.S.
It was in the era of TV sitcom Bosom Buddies. It covered some of the comedic ground as I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry nearly three decades earlier. William Van Zandt and Jane Milmore’s stage comedy Love, Sex and the I.R.S. is a comedy about.. more
Mar 11, 2011 11:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Les Savy Fav's Tricky War on Piracy
As the bassist for the band and the owner of the band's record label, Syd Butler is doubly vested in the upcoming Les Savy Fav album, Root to Ruin, so when the album leaked last week, he was proactive about controlling the damage. His initial appr.. more
Jul 30, 2010 6:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
One-Weekend Comedy
This year, August ends with a quick, little comedy presented by In Tandem Theatre. The Play Daters is a fresh, new comedy by reasonably local playwright Neil Haven. The comedy, which tells the tale of a couple of guys working to exploit a da.. more
Jul 30, 2010 3:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Art of the Steal
Albert Barnes was a working class kid from Philadelphia who worked his way through medical school by boxing. After making millions of dollars in pharmaceuticals, he began collecting modern European paintings when many American critics still conde.. more
Jul 30, 2010 1:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Packers first-round pick still unsigned
Brian Bulaga, Packers first-round pick and only remaining unsigned draftee, is expected to be signed before camp officially starts on Friday. The players are expected to be at team facilities on Friday for physicals and conditioning tests, so th.. more
Jul 29, 2010 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Johnny Jolly trial to start Monday
The trial, which was scheuduled to start Friday, has been moved to Monday so that, according to the Press Gazette, "the jury selection and opening statements weren’t unnecessarily separated by a weekend from the rest of the trial, according to a s.. more
Jul 29, 2010 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Rocky & Bullwinkle
Rocky and Bullwinkle were kinetic and colorful enough to please the kids when they debuted in 1959. But watching the DVD release of “Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends: Complete Season 4” is proof that their creators also had an adult audience in mind.. more
Jul 24, 2010 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Why They Lobby
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Milwaukee Music Awards
Since re-launching as RadioMilwaukee two years ago, WYMS 88.9 has made a concerted effort to advance Milwaukee music—not by opening its doors to all local artists, but by showcasing the work of a chosen few, granting them the constant expos... more
Feb 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pretenders @ The Potawatomi Bingo Casino
It was all there: the raucous punk-meets-countrified twang guitars, the fast-driving drums Break Up the Concrete. ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Zen on Two wheels
It's 6:30 p.m. on a bone-chilling Monday night. I arrive at the Hi Hat Garage to meet up with Keegan Trester, acustom bike builder. T,Off the Cuff more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Tam Nguyen Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Hail to the Grief
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So what the fock, Behind ,Art for Art's Sake more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Alleged Art
When is an art gallery more than an art gallery? When it's the Alleged Gallery-an exhibit Young, Sleek and Full of Hell: Ten Years of New York's Alleged Gallery ,Books more
Feb 24, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books