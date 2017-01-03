Repairers Of The Breach
Work Begins on MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary
On Dec. 30, the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary purchased a five-story building that will provide daytime shelter and much-needed services for homeless and at-risk people in Milwaukee’s inner city. The facility, whose development was spea... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:49 PM David Luhrssen News Features
No Veteran Left Behind
With winter fast approaching and the need for homeless veterans services as necessary as ever, Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative recently took the time to discuss bureaucratic roadblocks, the imp... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:27 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Heroes of the Week MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary Volunteers and Staff
Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more
Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Nonprofit Soles4Souls and Allen Edmonds Collaborating to Fight Poverty
For seven consecutive years, the local Port Washington-based men’s shoemaker Allen Edmonds has spearheaded a national shoe-collection effort that benefits the global nonprofit Soles4Souls, which donates shoes to those in need. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: More GOP Resistance to Walker’s Agenda
Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more
Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Reaching the Homeless
Since initiating its Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) in 2010, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has helped more than 30 homeless individuals transition into permanent or temporary housing through ongoing partnerships with community more
Feb 5, 2013 11:48 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Repairers of the Breach
Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Reach Across The Breach With Loose Canon
Loose Canon Theatre Company in collaboration with Repairers of the Breach present an interesting evening of performance at the King Community Center Auditorium next week Saturday as they present Reach Across The Breacha program featuring jazz, g.. more
May 13, 2010 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
