On Dec. 30, the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary purchased a five-story building that will provide daytime shelter and much-needed services for homeless and at-risk people in Milwaukee’s inner city. The facility, whose development was spea... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:49 PM News Features

With winter fast approaching and the need for homeless veterans services as necessary as ever, Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative recently took the time to discuss bureaucratic roadblocks, the imp... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:27 PM Off the Cuff

Sister MacCanon Brown has created a new daytime sanctuary and multi-resource center for homeless and at-risk homeless people called the MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (MBHS). more

Jul 19, 2016 4:10 PM Expresso

For seven consecutive years, the local Port Washington-based men’s shoemaker Allen Edmonds has spearheaded a national shoe-collection effort that benefits the global nonprofit Soles4Souls, which donates shoes to those in need. more

Mar 15, 2016 2:07 PM Expresso

Reports are surfacing that even more Republican legislators are now opposing parts of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget.In addition to rebuffing Walker’s more

Mar 20, 2013 2:13 PM Expresso

Since initiating its Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) in 2010, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has helped more than 30 homeless individuals transition into permanent or temporary housing through ongoing partnerships with community more

Feb 5, 2013 11:48 PM Off the Cuff

Repairers of the Breach provides vital services to the city’s neediest residents. Led by MacCanon Brown, this pioneering program serves between 130 and 150 homeless adults each day. In addition to a health clinic that opened earlier this mo... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Loose Canon Theatre Company in collaboration with Repairers of the Breach present an interesting evening of performance at the King Community Center Auditorium next week Saturday as they present Reach Across The Breacha program featuring jazz, g.. more

May 13, 2010 11:09 AM Theater

When his desire for a different lifestyle inspired him to move from New Yorkto Madison, R For more information, check out www.rpspasta.com. ,Eat/Drink more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

