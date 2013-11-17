RSS
Why Republicans Suddenly Care About Canceled Health Policies
Amid the current national uproar over the troubles of the Affordable Care Act, it is almost uplifting to hear the deep concern expressed by politicians, pundits, lobbyists and corporate leaders more
Nov 17, 2013 7:41 PM Joe Conason News Features
Defying the Law of the Land
What are you reminded of when Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin joins Southern Govs. Bobby Jindal... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: Republicans' War on Working Women
As part of Republicans' ongoing war on women, both houses of the Republican-controlled state Legislature have voted to repeal the Equal Pay Enforcement Act, passed by Democrats in 2009. The Republicans' new bill will make it easier... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
