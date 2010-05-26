Repertory Theater
Harlem, Jaill and Worrier Celebrate Seizure Chicken's Birthday
For every hundred music blogs that launch to great ambitions only to lie abandoned just months later, there are only a handful of blogs that carve out genuine niches for themselves and discover their own voices. One of the successful ones is Seizu.. more
May 26, 2010 6:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
BREAKING: Julie Lassa Will Run for David Obey’s Seat
An impeccable source is telling me that state Sen. Julie Lassa of Stevens Point will run for retiring Congressman David Obey's seat. More to come... UPDATE: It's official. State Senator Julie Lassa Launches Campaign In Wisconsin’s 7th Congres.. more
May 12, 2010 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Cardinals trade for Holliday
The Athletics and Cardinals have completed a trade that sends outfielder Matt Holliday to St. Louis in exchange for third baseman Brett Wallace, outfielder Shane Peterson and right-handed pitcher Clayton Mortensen, sources told ESPN The Magazine's.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Elvis Costello's Two-Hour Summerfest Marathon
The challenge for Elvis Costello: Whether to spend his hour show playing his old hits or his ample recent material. The solution: Spend two hours playing both. Anybody hoping to hear a particular song at Costello’s super-sized set Sunday night .. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
God damn, last night's game was fun!
I wrote all about the game for my Ladies... post yesterday, so I'll direct you there for thoughts on Interleague and the incredible comeback that was last night’s win. Can you imagine if you turned the game off when the Brewers were down 8-3? Or e.. more
Jun 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Wartime Man Hunt
Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more
May 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cards' Jason LaRue Almost Got Sausage'd
The Cardinals' Jason LaRue Nearly Gets Wienered from JoeSportsFan.com on Vimeo.I heard about this on the radio this morning and couldn't believe I'd missed it. Thank god someone had video. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Well Crap!
This doesn't bode well for us... more
May 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Showing Kids The Darkness: Downtown Montessori's A Study In Time
The usual people who were out front of the Alchemist Theatre before a show weren’t smoking. On closer inspection, they weren’t even the usual people . . . They were roughly half as tall as Alchemist’s usual street slouchers and considerably younge.. more
May 20, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Trouble in Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mindful of the Truth
Trouble in Mind, a drama by Alice Childress exploring race relations, occupies the "p Trouble in Mind ,Theater more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jason Powell Theater
Trouble in Mind
Though it deals with lofty issues of race, Alice Childress’ debut play, 1955’s Trouble In Mind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Snow
The Wild Space Dance Company celebrates the aesthetics of winter with its latest program, Snow ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lee Ernst Awarded Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship
Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Rep announced that Rep resident acting company member had been selected as an inaugural Lunt-Fontanne Fellow by the Ten Chimneys Foundation. (The Ten Chimneys is, of course, the venerable estate built by Broadway .. more
Nov 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
State of the Union
Set in 1946, State of the Union is the unlikely tale of a good-natured businessman who, de State of the Union ,Today in Milwaukee more
I Am My Own Wife
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of I Am My Own Wife, features more than I Am My Own Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more
I Am My Own Wife
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of I Am My Own Wife features more than I Am My Own Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more
Idealism Versus Pragmatism
"Politics makes strange bedfellows," says a reporter-turned-politic State of the Union ,Theater more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
State of the Union
Set in 1946, State of the Union is the unlikely tale of a good-natured businessman who, de State of the Union ,Today in Milwaukee more
Isn’t It Romantic
The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret continues its season tonight with a 6:30 p.m. p Isn’t It Romantic ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee