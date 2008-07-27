Reptile
Last Chance for German Fest
It's hard to believe that three days of German Fest have gone by.It must be all of the munching on rollbraten, sipping on beer and wine, andlive entertainment that's made the time fly. Still, have no fear, theparty is still on. In fact, Ger.. more
Jul 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center showdown t ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sky High Celebrates 20 Years
Somewhat amazingly, Sky High, the modern-looking skateboard shop adorning a pleasant but ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Walking with Dinosaurs - The Live Experience
Dude, I am totally going to this. I heard it is supposed to be ridiculous!!See you at the Bradley Center. more
Jan 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Texar
Hot Cakes Gallery, 7 p.m. TEXAR is the latest project from Afghan Whigs&rsquo How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments