RSS

Retro

Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more

Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

vgad_ps120.jpg.jpe

September 9th, 2015 marks the 20th anniversary of the PlayStation’s North American Launch. You’re getting older every day. The march towards death continues. But not for the PlayStation. No, the PlayStation is just as young as the day it was born... more

Sep 10, 2015 6:24 PM Video Games are Dumb

shortorders.jpg.jpe

The blue canopy marks the spot. 88 Keys (7211 W. Greenfield Ave.) in the heart of downtown West Allis is billed as a piano martini lounge, and—sure enough—a piano sits on a small stage (with live music some nights)... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:35 AM Dining Preview

dining out.jpg.jpe

Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12140.jpe

Along with Crocus, Polonez is among the last Polish restaurants on the South Side of Milwaukee County, an area once dominated by Poles. Although it is a little off the normal dining path, tucked into a largely residential St. Francis neighb... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12029.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers complete their latest three-game stand against the Pittsburgh Pirates this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Aug 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5356.jpe

This week's issue of the Shepherd features an interview with Sharon Jonesin which the revivalist soul singer objects to being called retro. "There’s nothing retro aboutSharon Jones," she tells L. Kent Wolgamott. "I was born in 1956. If I was 20 .. more

May 20, 2010 11:02 AM On Music

I have a theory that, as people live longer, the same type of societal forces that cause inter-cultural art to appeal to people of many different ethnicities and subcultures will cause certain kinds of art to appeal to people of many different gen.. more

Jul 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage5356.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the Bradley Center at 7:30 p.m.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES