Exclusive: Milwaukee County Zoo Food, Catering and Retail Concessions May Be Privatized
With no public discussion, the Milwaukee County Zoo offered a request for proposals (RFP) to operate and manage its lucrative food service, catering and retail operations more
Aug 20, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Abele Is Willing to Waste Taxpayer Dollars on Frivolous Transit Lawsuit
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is throwing a tantrum because he didn’t get his way.A legally appointed panel of Milwaukee County supervisors voted to reject the Abele administration more
Mar 12, 2014 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Walker and His Aides Shared Confidential County Business on Private Emails
Gov. Scott Walker’s aides in his Milwaukee County executive’s office used their private emails to share information protected by attorney-client privilege, confidential contract bidding details, and more
Mar 5, 2014 1:37 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Walker Campaign Treasurer Asked for RFP Details
Remember when theJohn Doe investigators were looking into potential bid rigging on a deal forcounty worker’s office space? Well, this email fromJohn Hiller—a real estate developer, government relations specialist and ScottWalker’s longtime c.. more
Feb 27, 2014 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reversing Abele’s MV Transit Contract Was the Right Thing To Do
A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more
Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Abele Administration Defends Controversial Transit Contract
In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Documents Show Possible Flaws in Abele Administration’s Bus Contract Bidding Process
The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more
Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Appeal of Abele’s Bus Contract Moves Ahead
The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more
Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bucks vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in a close 102-106 game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday night, but they’ll hope to rebound when the face the Washington Wizards tonight at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center game. Kids 14 and under will receive a Bucks more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Real-Time Shakespeare
%uFFFD%uFFFD Though Shakespeare often suffers at the hands of modernized productions, Love Love's Labour's Lost ,None more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater