Fairport Convention: Come All Ye: The First Ten Years (UMC)
Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
The Great Pawn Shop Heist of 1926: Part One
A Milwaukee Journal illustration of just one of the many dramatic scenes of the Great PawnShop Heist of 1926.April 1, 1926began as an entirely typical day in Milwaukee.Spring would come late that year, and slushy snow still trimmed the downtow.. more
Jun 13, 2016 3:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Theater RED’s Unrehearsed Twelfth Night
Viola is shipwrecked without a rehearsal as Theater RED presents a staging of Shakespeare’s The Twelfth Night performed entirely without rehearsals. The show will be staged for one night only. With no rehearsals and only one performance, t.. more
Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
With his band Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson was instrumental in helping English folk music make the transition to electric sounds in the late... more
Oct 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
If there were any justice in the world of rock ’n’ roll, Richard Thompson would be worshipped as a full-on guitar god. Yet such a title would inevitably disagree with the man himself, who, based upon the dour sense of humor he displayed in ... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
While most rock artists of the 1960s faded to mediocre long ago, Richard Thompson remains vital. A batch of new songs recorded on tour, Dream Attic recapitulates many familiar elements of his sound without succumbing to redundancy. Echoes o... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Feb 7, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
From Medieval Madrigals to Britney Spears
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature