Richard Thompson

Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

A Milwaukee Journal illustration of just one of the many dramatic scenes of the Great PawnShop Heist of 1926.April 1, 1926began as an entirely typical day in Milwaukee.Spring would come late that year, and slushy snow still trimmed the downtow.. more

Jun 13, 2016 3:20 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Viola is shipwrecked without a rehearsal as Theater RED presents a staging of Shakespeare’s The Twelfth Night performed entirely without rehearsals. The show will be staged for one night only. With no rehearsals and only one performance, t.. more

Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

With his band Fairport Convention, Richard Thompson was instrumental in helping English folk music make the transition to electric sounds in the late... more

Oct 1, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

If there were any justice in the world of rock ’n’ roll, Richard Thompson would be worshipped as a full-on guitar god. Yet such a title would inevitably disagree with the man himself, who, based upon the dour sense of humor he displayed in ... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

While most rock artists of the 1960s faded to mediocre long ago, Richard Thompson remains vital. A batch of new songs recorded on tour, Dream Attic recapitulates many familiar elements of his sound without succumbing to redundancy. Echoes o... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Richard Thompson fans won’t hear any of the FairportConvention songwriter’s o Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

At least themusician’s guitar playing, much of it on his familiar FenderStratocast Shepherd Express ,Music Feature more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Music Feature

