Rick Cleveland
Humanizing the Oval Office
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s world premiere of acclaimed television writer Rick Cleveland’s Five Presidents is a deeply human exploration of the trials and tribulations faced only by America’s “most exclusive club—the ex-presidents. x9... more
Mar 16, 2015 5:05 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Rick Cleveland’s ‘Five Presidents’ at The Rep
Five ex-presidents converge at Richard Nixon’s funeral in Milwaukee Rep’s incisive new political drama. more
Mar 4, 2015 1:36 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Rep Hosts a Luncheon with Playwright/Screenwriter Rick Cleveland
It’snot just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL’s Washington “Redskins”sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacinglycontemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Ormaybe the In.. more
Sep 29, 2014 10:22 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Artbeat Birthday Party
Milwaukee Artbeat really knows how to throw a party. Especially one to celebrate its one-year anniversary.Bring your maracas and an $8 donation and celebrate the theme of the evening, "A Taste of Central and Latin American Flair" at the Hi... more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Visual Arts 1 Comments