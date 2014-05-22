The Rite Of Spring
The Bad Plus: The Rite of Spring (Masterworks)
Minneapolis’ muscular alt-jazz trio bravely delves into Igor Stravinsky’s transformative epic, yes, boiling it down; yet Ethan Iverson brilliantly funnels Stravinsky’s glittering, dissonant orchestration through his keyboard. Bass and drums... more
May 22, 2014 1:15 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Rite of Spring
The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more
May 12, 2013 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee