RSS

The Rite Of Spring

Minneapolis’ muscular alt-jazz trio bravely delves into Igor Stravinsky’s transformative epic, yes, boiling it down; yet Ethan Iverson brilliantly funnels Stravinsky’s glittering, dissonant orchestration through his keyboard. Bass and drums... more

May 22, 2014 1:15 AM Album Reviews

 The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more

May 12, 2013 12:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

12609261164b2834a4a6a3a.jpg.jpe

FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES