Riverwalk
The Third Ward Will Only Continue To Grow
Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Nancy O’Keefe: Guiding the Third Ward to Success
The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more
May 3, 2016 3:22 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Milwaukee Sail Loft's Outdoor Paradise
The outdoor deck at the Milwaukee Sail Loft (649 E. Erie St.) is located at the terminus of the RiverWalk. The many outdoor tables offer sweeping panoramic views of the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge. As the name implies, the menu... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
BelAir Cantina's Winning Additions
BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.), just a few blocks north of Brady Street, has a prime RiverWalk location overlooking the Milwaukee River. The recently renovated outdoor patio now... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
John Hawks Pub's British Comfort Food
John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Black, Beautiful and Swedish
<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more
Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Details Get In The Way
I love theatre . . . I wouldn’t be reviewing shows if I didn’t. I go out with every intention of enjoying a show, but sometimes going out on a Saturday night feels more like work. And . . . as was the case with Next Act’s production of Sylvia . .. more
Nov 20, 2011 5:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: Dylan Thomas, So So Radio, Packers, Packers, Packers
Milwaukee producer Dylan Thomas returned from a short hiatus this week to release a new beat tape, Stevie's Soul Sounds, a chilled-out but hard-grooving instrumental pastiche in the spirit of J. Dilla's signature works and Madlib's Yesterday's New.. more
Jan 14, 2011 3:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Riverfront Pizzeria’s Good Times, Good Pizza
Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Art Along the Milwaukee River
These installations celebrate the 20th anniversary of Milwaukee's RiverWalk and the 12th edition of RiverSculpture!, an organization devoted to reclaiming the MilwaukeeRiver for art. More than 75 artists have participated in the annual inst... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments
Downtown Beer Garden
While manyrestaurants are going out of business, some are just being revamped.Chef/owner John Chitko converted his high-end restaurant Yaffa in,Dining Out more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Preview
Interview: Jennifer Angus Designs Walls of Insects
Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more
Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Beers Aplenty
Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview