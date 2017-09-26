RSS

Riverwalk

Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more

May 3, 2016 3:22 PM News Features

When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more

Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Dining Preview

The outdoor deck at the Milwaukee Sail Loft (649 E. Erie St.) is located at the terminus of the RiverWalk. The many outdoor tables offer sweeping panoramic views of the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge. As the name implies, the menu... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

BelAir Cantina (1935 N. Water St.), just a few blocks north of Brady Street, has a prime RiverWalk location overlooking the Milwaukee River. The recently renovated outdoor patio now... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more

Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

I love theatre . . . I wouldn’t be reviewing shows if I didn’t. I go out with every intention of enjoying a show, but sometimes going out on a Saturday night feels more like work. And . . . as was the case with Next Act’s production of Sylvia . .. more

Nov 20, 2011 5:19 AM Theater

Milwaukee producer Dylan Thomas returned from a short hiatus this week to release a new beat tape, Stevie's Soul Sounds, a chilled-out but hard-grooving instrumental pastiche in the spirit of J. Dilla's signature works and Madlib's Yesterday's New.. more

Jan 14, 2011 3:09 PM On Music

Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

These installations celebrate the 20th anniversary of Milwaukee's RiverWalk and the 12th edition of RiverSculpture!, an organization devoted to reclaiming the MilwaukeeRiver for art. More than 75 artists have participated in the annual inst... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

While manyrestaurants are going out of business, some are just being revamped.Chef/owner John Chitko converted his high-end restaurant Yaffa in,Dining Out more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Jennifer Angus, an artist who encases rooms in hand printed wallpaper, showcases her chosen field of expertise⎯Design Studies. Otherwise engaged at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a professor, Angus enjoys every semester teaching studen.. more

Mar 15, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

Fat Abbey, which opened at the end of May, is another bar/restaurant belonging to the Diablos Rojos Restaurant Group. Like its counterparts, Trocadero and Cafe Hollander, it has a European theme, amplifying the Belgian end of Cafe Hollander’s L... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

