Rj Johnson

Hoorayfor the GuardianUS for releasing leaked documents from the long-runningJohn Doe investigation. Foranyone who’s been paying attention, the revelations are sort of more of the same,with more details. Thatis, we all knew that Scott Walker.. more

Sep 15, 2016 6:57 PM Daily Dose 15 Comments

New emails released from the long-running John Doe investigation into Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aides have shed more light on how tightly Walker’s political and official more

Aug 20, 2013 11:32 PM News Features

In this week’sShepherd I wrote about Scott Walker’s inner circle of campaign and county aidesthat were working together to burnish his image (and do a lot of damagecontrol) while he ran for governor in 2010.In that article Ifocused mostly on.. more

Aug 15, 2013 8:57 PM Expresso

Take a look at this email from April 2010.<br /><br />Notice anything funny about it?<br /><br />County administration chief Cindy Archer sent a draft of a county budget listening session PowerPoint to her personal account a few days before Walker.. more

Jun 1, 2012 5:19 PM Daily Dose

<p>It appears that the John Doe investigators are looking into potential shenanigans or bid rigging on contracts to house Milwaukee County workers in 2005 and 2010.<br /><br />Yesterday, I wrote about how <a target=\"_blank\" href=\"/blog-8300-let.. more

May 31, 2012 6:53 PM Daily Dose

Minneapolis quintet Roster McCabe is familiar with Milwaukee by now, having played several sets at Summerfest and clubs including the Rave and the Miramar Theatre. The band formed at the University of Minnesota more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM z Archive 1 Comments

Fringe filmmaker Mike Hoolboom has made plenty of movies over the past 20 years, but few as personal as his latest, Mark, a biography charting the life of his friend and longtime collaborator Mark Karbusicky, an animal-rights activist who c... more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

