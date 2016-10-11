Rnc
Trump’s Sordid Sex Tape
Republicans hoped to keep pretending Donald Trump wasn’t a sleazy, upper-class lowlife long enough to make it through the election. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
Democratic America vs. Republican Indecency
The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
Democrats Slam Walker’s Voter Suppression Bill
Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more
Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Golf Resorts, Private Planes and Luxury Hotels
As governor, Scott Walker attempts to portray himself as a no-frills man of the people, a “brown bag” kind of guy who was raised by a minister and drove a Saturn. more
Jul 31, 2013 12:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features