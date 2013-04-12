RSS

The Road To Mecca

The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more

Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Theater

This week, Off the Cuff spoke with Katie Martin, an artist and educator who spearheaded the creation of 724 small owl sculptures for Renaissance Theaterworks’ upcoming production The Road to Mecca, which explores the life more

Apr 1, 2013 4:55 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more

Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Theater

Jennifer Rupp and Suzan Fete are two of the five founding members of Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway). This year, RTW celebrates 20 years of great drama... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

