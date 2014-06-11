Rob Jovanovic
God Save the Kinks (Aurum Press), by Rob Jovanovic
The static-drenched crunch of Dave Davies’ guitar on “You Really Got Me” has been credited with giving birth to metal, but older brother Ray Davies often more
Jun 11, 2014 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Books
Big Star
Thebig push is on for Big Star. One of the most admired cult bands from the '70sare now the subject of a book, Rob Jovanovic's Big Star: The Story of Rock'sForgotten Band ; a CD compilation, The Very Best of Big Star ; and .. more
Nov 30, 2013 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Reading About Music
Everyone knows of The Beatles’ manager, Brian Epstein, but less attention has been paid to Epstein’s partner, Joe Flannery. Flannery hopes to redress that in his autobiography. The danger of growing up gay with artistic inclinations in roug... more
Nov 25, 2013 5:22 PM David Luhrssen Books
Nirvana: The Recording Sessions (Soundcheck Books), by Rob Jovanovic
Used to be that antique jazz and blues recordings drew the obsessive attention of music buffs determined to track down recording session dates and determine who played which instrument. Rob Jovanovic brings a similar attention more
Jan 14, 2013 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Hardcore Takes on Domestic Abuse
While hardcore may not be the most female-friendly genre, there is a long history of punk bands using the stage as a sort of bully pulpit to get their fans to think about such issues as domestic abuse, rape, and sexism.As a young suburban h... more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature