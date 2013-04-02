RSS

Rob Yeo

The last few years have been busy at UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film, Video, Animation & New Genres, still better known simply—and for good reason—as the film department. During the chairmanship of Rob Yeo, the more

Apr 2, 2013 9:34 PM Film Reviews

Until this year, the UW-Milwaukee film department never participated in the Cannes Film Festival but in 2011, UWM is well represented with no less than six entrees in the Court Metrage (Short Film Corner). The department issued a DVD with the six.. more

May 20, 2011 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

Originated in 1981, the UWM Student Film & Video Festival is one of Milwaukee's longest running juried movie festivals with recent editions documented on DVD. The Spring 2010 disc includes 19 short subjects. Many simply revel in the sense of exp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 11:54 AM I Hate Hollywood

Contemporary society too often overlooks the powerful magic of storytelling. On June 21, t Dress of War and Sorrow. ,Art more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Where bands like the Rolling Stones can be counted on to keep touring until the Grim Reaper himself sucks every last ounce of life from their withered bodies, other classic-rock reunions aren’t nearly as certain. Fleetwood Mac, for instance... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

