Rob Yeo
Busy Semester at UW-Milwaukee
The last few years have been busy at UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film, Video, Animation & New Genres, still better known simply—and for good reason—as the film department. During the chairmanship of Rob Yeo, the more
Apr 2, 2013 9:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
UWM Goes to Cannes
Until this year, the UW-Milwaukee film department never participated in the Cannes Film Festival but in 2011, UWM is well represented with no less than six entrees in the Court Metrage (Short Film Corner). The department issued a DVD with the six.. more
May 20, 2011 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
High Scores for UWM Film Students
Originated in 1981, the UWM Student Film & Video Festival is one of Milwaukee's longest running juried movie festivals with recent editions documented on DVD. The Spring 2010 disc includes 19 short subjects. Many simply revel in the sense of exp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kohler Arts Center Examines the American Story
Contemporary society too often overlooks the powerful magic of storytelling. On June 21, t Dress of War and Sorrow. ,Art more
Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fleetwood Mac
Where bands like the Rolling Stones can be counted on to keep touring until the Grim Reaper himself sucks every last ounce of life from their withered bodies, other classic-rock reunions aren’t nearly as certain. Fleetwood Mac, for instance... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee