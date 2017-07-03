Robert Downey Jr.
Film Clips: July 6, 2017
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
‘Civil War’ Among the Superheroes
Captain America: Civil War can be read as a rumination on the classic ethical question of what to do with evildoers. Can you carefully calibrate your response in thwarting them or do you risk becoming as they are, careless of the cost in de... more
May 3, 2016 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Avengers are Back!
The Avengers regroup to save the world from Ultron, a destructive artificial intelligence. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
1969
1969 is a coming-of-age (under the threat of being drafted into the Vietnam War) flick resting on the shoulders of a good cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Kiefer Sutherland, Bruce Dern and Winona Ryder. more
Mar 25, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Soloist
The opening scene, when Robert Downey, Jr. hurls from his bike onto the unyielding asphalt in an accident giving rise to stitches and a swollen-shut eye, is a clue: The Soloist will be harder edged than most Hollywood social problem pictures abou.. more
Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Soloist (4/17)
Based on a true story, the Soloist stars Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr., the movie will premiere in Milwaukee's Jazz Estate on Friday, April 17. The movie is about a Los Angeles Journalist (Robert Downey Jr.), who befriends a schizophreni... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
O Winnipeg
Besotted by the cinema of silence and early talking pictures, Guy Maddin also finds humor My Winnipeg ,Film more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Coming Together Through the Art of John Lennon
John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist af,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ghostface Killah's Iron Man Cameo Surfaces
Like 95% of the blogosphere, I was crushed when longtime Iron Man enthusiast Ghostface Killah was robbed of his cameo in the Iron Man movie—actually, I was crushed that Ghostface wasn't cast as Iron Man, but that's another story. Now that his d.. more
Aug 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Iron Man Lite (Iron Man)
Ifyou’re anything like me, you know of IronMan from the Black Sabbath song, not IronMan ,Film more
Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 2 Comments
The Ballad of Josef K.
Franz Kafka’s most famous novel is now a stage play starring puppets, marionettes a The Ballad of Josef K. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two Girls and a Guy
The 1998 film Two Girls and a Guy (out now on Blu-ray) is almost an updated screwball comedy—if the genre could exist in an era without nuance or suggestion, verbally and sexually explicit, when anything can be said or shown. The plot kicker is.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood