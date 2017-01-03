RSS

Robert Johnson

longwayfromhome.jpg.jpe

Leon Redbone was half a decade shy of fame when a Buffalo, N.Y, college radio station recorded a batch of his songs. It was 1972 and Redbone, wearing an old suit and a thrift store hat, was part of an,Album Reviews more

Jan 3, 2017 3:46 PM Album Reviews

Jan 5, 2013 5:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage19566.jpe

Her blistering voice was in good form for her performances at the annual Montreux Jazz Festival, sampled on a newly released live album. By the '70s, blues great Etta James was fronting a blues-rock band with a touch of soul organ and brass... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8935.jpe

Is Peaches’ sexually explicit crotch-rap a bold refutation of traditional gender roles, or is it just that much more exploitative because it feigns feminism as an excuse for bad, gynecological shock humor? That’s for each individual listene... more

Nov 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES