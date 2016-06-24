RSS

Robert Osborne

jasonalexander.jpg.jpe

Jason Alexander has a very clearunderstanding of George Costanza, the character he played on the hit televisionshow Seinfeld . "I always said thatGeorge thought that he was absolutely worthless, and he wondered by the worlddidn’t value hi.. more

Jun 24, 2016 2:04 PM Around MKE

 Hollywood’sinfamous casting couch wasn’t just for actresses. Some actors advanced along thesame route via the industry’s influential, closeted gays. Long timeentertainment journalist Robert Hofler, in his tell-all The Man Who Inve.. more

Apr 7, 2014 8:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12895.jpe

Turner Classic Movies, Robert Osborne more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

In February, the trade group Mortgage Bankers Association—which has been critical of homeowners struggling to make payments on bad real-estate investments—announced the sale of its Washington, D.C., headquarters for $41 million. The associa... more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

This is a short and to-the-point question that could have a very long answer-whole books, Sweet Life ,SEXPress more

Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Sexpress

Barbara Stanwyck was a scrappy young thing in 1930s Hollywood and a femme fatale in the ‘40s. But by 1960, she was a grand old dame of movies, already over 50 and finding few good roles (a problem for actresses even today). She turned to televis.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES