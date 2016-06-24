Robert Osborne
Jason Alexander Says ‘The Character’s the Thing’
Jason Alexander has a very clearunderstanding of George Costanza, the character he played on the hit televisionshow Seinfeld . "I always said thatGeorge thought that he was absolutely worthless, and he wondered by the worlddidn’t value hi.. more
Jun 24, 2016 2:04 PM Michael Muckian Around MKE
The Man Behind Rock Hudson
Hollywood’sinfamous casting couch wasn’t just for actresses. Some actors advanced along thesame route via the industry’s influential, closeted gays. Long timeentertainment journalist Robert Hofler, in his tell-all The Man Who Inve.. more
Apr 7, 2014 8:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Robert Osborne: Talk About a Classic
Turner Classic Movies, Robert Osborne more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
News of the Weird
In February, the trade group Mortgage Bankers Association—which has been critical of homeowners struggling to make payments on bad real-estate investments—announced the sale of its Washington, D.C., headquarters for $41 million. The associa... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
I’ll Tell You Mine If You’ll Tell Me Yours
This is a short and to-the-point question that could have a very long answer-whole books, Sweet Life ,SEXPress more
Nov 20, 2008 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Barbara Stanwyck Show
Barbara Stanwyck was a scrappy young thing in 1930s Hollywood and a femme fatale in the ‘40s. But by 1960, she was a grand old dame of movies, already over 50 and finding few good roles (a problem for actresses even today). She turned to televis.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood