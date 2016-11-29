Robert Spencer
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Gets an Update
First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM Jack Fennimore A&E Feature
'Crash' Explores the True Meaning of Friendship
First Stage brings award-winning author Jerry Spinelli’s best-selling book for young adults to life in Crash. The play, a growing-up story of a teenage boy who wants nothing more than for his more
Apr 4, 2014 12:23 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Backstage Professional Wrestling Comedy
There’s a tremendous amount of appeal in Jane Martin’s dark 1990s comedy Cementville. Just looking at the stage as one enters the theater, one might not guess as much. It’s a rancid locker room, the sole setting for the comedy more
Feb 26, 2014 10:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Remembrance, Spirit and Faith
“There was—and there was not,” intones the elderly man in Armenian at the start and end of Beast on the Moon, Richard Kalinoski’s deeply affecting play about two survivors of the Armenian Genocide, which opened last more
Mar 6, 2013 4:13 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Glimpse of What Milwaukee Theater Can Be
Sometimes everything comes together on a production. Sometimes all of the elements of a show run together in just the right way. That's what seems to have happened prior to opening night with In Tandem Theatre's more
Feb 27, 2013 4:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hearing the Actor's Voice
It’s always pleasant to have the opportunity to read bits of a script prior to opening night. Most of the bigger-budget shows come from established scripts . . . and even more contemporary scripts are usually available in some format from Google B.. more
Apr 6, 2010 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber stages BROOKLYN BOY
Looking ahead beyond the next two months, you can almost see the summer theatre season approaching. One of the best things about summer theatre in Wisconsin is the opening of the American Players Theatre season. Though the snow is still melting on.. more
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waiting for the Revolution
At a late-1940s party among the Manhattan intelligentsia, two bright young scene-makers ca American Beauty ,Film more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Immigration cruelty is at an all time high
Donkey ,Letters more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 2 Comments