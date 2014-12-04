Robin Hobb
Podcast Interview with Liz Shipe and Cory Jefferson Hagen
Local actress/playwright Liz Shipe has a new play premiering at the Brumder Mansion this coming weekend. Upon A Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost relates the tale of the immortal force of nature Jack Frost as he tries to convince his similarly .. more
Dec 4, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more
Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Robin Hobb
Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robin Hobb
Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee