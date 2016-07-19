Robin Williams
In Search of Common ‘Scents’
Ruthie answers questions from several readers. Exciting upcoming events include: LGBT Business Builder at Ward 4/CSA Partners, July 21; Boy George & Culture Club at Uihlein Hall/Marcus Center, July 23; and Miltown LGBT Families at Estabrook... more
Jul 19, 2016 1:25 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
In the third installment of the tired Night at the Museum series, museum prison guard Larry (Ben Stiller) travels to England hoping to fix the disintegrating Egyptian tablet responsible for bringing museum exhibits all over the world to lif... more
Dec 17, 2014 11:50 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 18
Shades of Vertigo haunt director Arie Posin’s The Face of Love—along with memories kept by Nikki (Annette Bening) of her husband, Garrett (Ed Harris). Imagine her surprise when, five years after his death, she spots his exact double. Yearni... more
Aug 18, 2014 1:42 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 17
Forest Whitaker is commanding as the furtive giant Angel Sanchez, a deeply disturbed man who seeks help from Tommy Carter (Anthony Mackie). A smooth-talking, bestselling life coach, proffering truths along with New Age jive, Tommy has rewri... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Moves/Out on Digital: May 20
The overlooked masterpiece of psychological suspense stars Robin Williams as a photo developer in a big box mart. He’s as blandly unremarkable as his surroundings until he develops an obsession for a young family more
May 20, 2013 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Good Will for Ben Affleck
TheFriday, Oct. 12 release of Argo will mark a new peak for Ben Affleck, acelebrity-cum-reviled Hollywood figure. Affleck became a joke as half of thetabloid couple Bennifer, especially after his sinkhole movie with JLo, Gigli .. more
Oct 8, 2012 12:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Sandcarvers w/ Wild Colonial Bhoys
Regulars at area clubs as well as Irish Fest, the Milwaukee Celtic-rock band The Sandcarvers join the stream of bands celebrating the 20th anniversary of Shank Hall this month. As part of the band’s push behind their latest album, Whiskey T... more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Taking of Pelham 123
Trains have long been the setting for crime stories and thrillers. They are ideal as confined spaces in motion, roomy enough for greater interplay between passengers than the coach class cabin of a jetliner. As claustrophobic enclosures making th.. more
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Green Gardening: Weed Control
Ironically, synthetic herbicides are poisonous not just to earthworms but to your lawn, too! Not to mention the harm they do to all the other innocent bystanders such as you, your family and pets, birds, wildlife and our waterways (and therefore f.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Robin Williams
Robin Williams has been responsible for some of the very best and some of the very worst comedy of the past 30 years, but his maniac, full-body stand-up performances are still a sight to behold. In the year,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sept. 25-Oct. 1
This Week in Milwaukee ,None more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments