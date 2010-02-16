RSS
Rockapella
Download the New Misen Lync Mixtape
Milwaukee's most productive rap collective, Umbrella Music Group continues to release a stream of free new music on its Web site every month. The latest is Both Sides of the Mirror, a mixtape from UMG's Misen Lync, the trio comprised of rappers T... more
Feb 16, 2010 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rockapella
Though the vocal group has explored other topics on their infrequent studio albums, Rockap Christmas ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Dec. 18 - Dec. 24
Thursday, Dec. 18 Hardcore Comedy Show @ Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Oneof the lo,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!