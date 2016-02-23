Rocky
Will ‘The Revenant’ Win Big?
Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
The Fatty Acids Premiere New Single, Announce LP Release Show at the Pabst
Milwaukee's Ritalin-popping indie-pop ensemble The Fatty Acids will have a new reason to play out several times a week this fall. They're releasing a new album Boléro at a show at the Pabst Theater featuring local kindred spirits Sat. Nite Duets a.. more
Jul 15, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Trial of Lawrencia Bembenek
Bembenek entered the Milwaukee police academyin March 1980 when she was 21 years old, and Woman onTrial ,Milwaukee Color more
Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 15 Comments
Rocky Horror Alumni Reunion Show
The longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Show troupe in the world, celebrates its 30th ann The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments