Rodney Atkins
Nomad World Pub to Host Fundraiser for Milwaukeean Jailed Abroad
On April 16, longtime Milwaukee resident, bartender and musician Matthew “Matty" Thomas Gonzales was passing through Abu Dhabi to board a Royal Caribbean ship. The nature of his trip was business; he works for a communications subcontracto.. more
Jun 19, 2017 8:21 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Rodney Atkins
Rodney Atkins established himself as one of modern country's top draws when the 2006 album <I>If You're Going Through Hell</i> amassed four No. 1 country hits... more
Jun 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rodney Atkins
Rodney Atkins established himself as one of modern country’s top draws when the 2006 album If You’re Going Through Hell amassed four No. 1 country hits. Atkins’ Tennessee drawl and plucky lyrics permeate hits such as “Watchi more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee