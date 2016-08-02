Ron Faiola
More Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Milwaukee photographer and author Ron Faiola, whose 2013 book Wisconsin Supper Clubs introduced foodies to the supper club craze, is out with a follow-up coffee table book—Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round—profiling 50 additional venues... more
Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Jenni Herrick Books
‘Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round’
The photographs are enticing and the text draws the reader deeper into that “old school is new again” subculture of supper clubs. Writer-photographer Ron Faiola’s Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round is a follow up to his best-selling W... more
May 31, 2016 1:39 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tilt-a-Whirls, Cowbells and Beer
Jul 15, 2015 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
More on Supper Clubs
Written in the clean, hard prose of a classic screenplay or a Raymond Chandler story, The Supper Club Book (Chicago Review Press) is the second publication of its kind this year. Its author, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Dave Hoekstra, traveled mo... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:38 AM David Luhrssen Books
In Search of Supper Clubs
Chef Michael White is opening a “Wisconsin-style supper club” in New York called the Butterfly in honor of the Butterfly Club in his hometown, Beloit. The Butterfly Club is one of 50 such places in the Badger State featured in more
Apr 29, 2013 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Remembering Milwaukee's Punk Scene
If one marker of growing old is the realization that the companions of youth are dying, then the survivors... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
Blue’s Egg Delights With Breakfast/Lunch Combo
It came as a surprise when Heinemann’s closed its doors in January 2009. After all, Heinemann’s restaurants had been in business since 1923. Over the past 19 months, some new restaurants have attempted to fill the void by opening in former ... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments