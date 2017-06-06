Ronald Reagan

RSS

Another attack on our democracy is swirling around the state capitol these days and that is a bill promoted by the right-wing, corporate-funded national group, ALEC, to add Wisconsin to the group of states calling for a constitutional conve... more

Jun 6, 2017 5:06 PM Expresso 5 Comments

When you’re from Wisconsin, you learn not to take everything Republican Congressman Paul Ryan says at face value. It is true Ryan generated positive headlines for himself by going on national television to publicly reverse his previous posi... more

May 10, 2016 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

 DeanMartin had several careers, from straight man to Jerry Lewis through drinking buddyfor Frank Sinatra and star of a weekly television variety show. In his waningyears, Martin hosted a series of televised celebrity roas.. more

Apr 8, 2014 9:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

Julianne Moore is believable as an inspiring educator in her high school classroom but a lonely heart at home. Literature has set a high bar of manhood that the puerile, arrogant, dim guys she meets can never reach. Life gets more exciting ... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:11 AM Home Movies

When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more

Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM News Features

Just in time for Election Day, Bay View’s Boulevard Theatre is producing a reading of Gore Vidal’s politically charged dramatic comedy The Best Man. David Flores and Mark Bucher direct... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is taking a beating from fact-checkers, who have had to work overtime to try to verify the claims he made last week when accepting the nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

By naming Paul Ryan as the Republican vice presidential nominee, Mitt Romney has endorsed... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 10 Comments

Be it the tea parties, corporate boardrooms or presidential debate platforms, we hear a familiar droning... more

Oct 17, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While Waukesha Civic’s production of Bye Bye Birdie is pretty big and ambitious with a cast of over 30, it’s actually kind of dwarfed by a show a local high school will be opening at the end of the month. IF you’ve been to a show in the past coup.. more

Mar 11, 2010 10:08 PM Theater

This year, like every year, gives us an opportunity to consider where we've been, how we a Titanic ,Cover Story more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

