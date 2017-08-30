RSS

Rose Of The West

It’s rare to see a live band conjure this much drama despite giving so little fanfare to stage production and crowd banter. more

Aug 30, 2017 2:58 PM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Aliza Baran

There’s a good chance that if you’re familiar with Milwaukee singer/songwriter Gina Barrington, it’s by way of the Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings. The duo included a slick, trip-hop makeover of her single “Cupid" on their 2013 remix... more

Aug 25, 2017 7:53 PM On Music

Renaissance England has grasped popular imagination for a very long time and while lauded on stage, screen and in the concert hall. Early Music Now welcomes four special guest artists collectively known as Plaine & Easie to Milwaukee to fur... more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

