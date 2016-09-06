Roy Staab
Art Devoured by the Elements
Nature can be unruly, but in the hands of artist Roy Staab, earthy materials become the stuff from which neat geometries are made. Staab’s work is expanded in the exhibition “Nature in Three Parts,” on view through Sept. 18 at the Villa ... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:20 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Performing Arts Week 9.8
Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s ‘WATERMARKS’
Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more
May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Natural Forms: The Art of Roy Staab" at The Jazz Gallery
It's always gratifying to see a local boy make good. So much the betterwhen this success takes the form “local boy becomes an internationallyrecognized artist.” Such is the case with Roy Staab. Over the course longcareer, Staab has dabbled i.. more
Dec 6, 2014 7:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art Meets Nature at Alfons Gallery
Alfons Gallery (1501 S. Layton Blvd.), run by the School Sisters of St. Francis, is the venue for Roy Staab’s photo exhibition “When Art Belongs in Nature,” open through Aug. 11. Staab, an artist noted for his elegant more
Jul 30, 2013 11:50 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Dance and Sculpture in the Lyndon Garden
A Sunday afternoon of performances at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, a beautiful park with a lake, woods and more than 50 monumental sculptures, might provide some of the benefits of the summer vacation you haven't found time to take... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee