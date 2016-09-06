RSS

Roy Staab

Nature can be unruly, but in the hands of artist Roy Staab, earthy materials become the stuff from which neat geometries are made. Staab’s work is expanded in the exhibition “Nature in Three Parts,” on view through Sept. 18 at the Villa ... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:20 PM Visual Arts

Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Theater

Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more

May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Visual Arts

Roy Staab's blog

It's always gratifying to see a local boy make good. So much the betterwhen this success takes the form “local boy becomes an internationallyrecognized artist.” Such is the case with Roy Staab. Over the course longcareer, Staab has dabbled i.. more

Dec 6, 2014 7:38 PM Visual Arts

Alfons Gallery (1501 S. Layton Blvd.), run by the School Sisters of St. Francis, is the venue for Roy Staab’s photo exhibition “When Art Belongs in Nature,” open through Aug. 11. Staab, an artist noted for his elegant more

Jul 30, 2013 11:50 PM Visual Arts

A Sunday afternoon of performances at the Lynden Sculpture Garden, a beautiful park with a lake, woods and more than 50 monumental sculptures, might provide some of the benefits of the summer vacation you haven't found time to take... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

