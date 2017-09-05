Ruben Piirainen

RSS

Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more

May 10, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

The Florentine Opera’s upcoming revue, “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” offers a nostalgic musical journey featuring a quartet of Florentine Studio Artists: Leroy Y. Davis, Thomas Leighton, Katherine Fili and Ariana Douglas; Feb. 12-14 at th... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

"This next one is by country legend Robert Schumann," joked the opera singer Andrew Wilkowske as he introduced his arrangement of the Romantic German composer's “Ich grolle nicht.” In the translation by Kelley more

Mar 26, 2013 10:30 PM Classical Music

