Ruben Piirainen

Milwaukee Arts Groups Fill the Gap in Arts Education
Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM John Schneider News Features
Explorers of the Meaning of Divinity
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company opened a ravishing new production of the 2012 chamber opera Song from the Uproar by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek, featuring mezzo-soprano Colleen Brooks in the centr... more
May 10, 2016 3:10 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Dreams of Old Vienna
The Florentine Opera’s upcoming revue, “Vienna, City of My Dreams,” offers a nostalgic musical journey featuring a quartet of Florentine Studio Artists: Leroy Y. Davis, Thomas Leighton, Katherine Fili and Ariana Douglas; Feb. 12-14 at th... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:10 PM John Jahn Classical Music
When Guns Meet Rosenkavalier
"This next one is by country legend Robert Schumann," joked the opera singer Andrew Wilkowske as he introduced his arrangement of the Romantic German composer's “Ich grolle nicht.” In the translation by Kelley more
Mar 26, 2013 10:30 PM John Schneider Classical Music