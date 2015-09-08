RSS

Rufus Wainwright

Photo by Steven Cohen

Penn & Teller bring the magic, Grafton brings the blues, Tosa brings the party and TRUE Skool brings the jams. more

Sep 8, 2015 3:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Time’s a-wastin’Milwaukee: it’s time to go pro! Time to get your rear in gear and take it tothe next level. Don’t be put off by the emptiness of these catchphrases, drinkdeep of their rousing sentiment and consider going pro with the help of t.. more

Jun 23, 2015 7:14 PM Around MKE

The progeny of folk heroes Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, Rufus Wainwright was born into a musical family, which accounts for some of his... more

Aug 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The great songs from the Golden Age of American popular music—the era of Gershwin and Porter—have been sung and done a thousand ways in jazz. The Vicious World septet asks the question: Why not the songs of more contemporary writers? Well, ... more

Jun 16, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Plenty of songwriters were born into musical families, but few more so than Rufus Wainwright, the son of folk singers Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle, and the older brother of folk-rock singer Martha Wainwright. Wainwright has col... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Rufus Wainwright released this week a live CD and DVD, Milwaukee at Last!!!, which he recorded at the Pabst Theater in Aug. 27. I haven't seen the DVD yet, but it was a fantastic concert, with Wainwright making great use of the theater's acoustics.. more

Sep 23, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

