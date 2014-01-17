Rural Alberta Advantage
The Rural Alberta Advantage w/ Midnight Reruns @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The bare orchestration of The Rural Alberta Advantage works because each instrument bursts with such excessive volume. The music truly depends on it. Front and center lays Nils Edenloff’s voice, w,Concert Reviews more
Jan 17, 2014 10:43 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 16-22
Milwaukee-born satirist Will Durst has weighed in on the fractured state of the country for The New York Times, NPR and CNN, though his soapbox of choice is the Internet, where he posts regular commentary to more
Jan 15, 2014 2:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Phantom Echoes Beneath Passing Traffic
Luminous Theatre adds a little spectral fun to theatre late this summer with a free, outdoor staging of Margaret Atwood's The Penelopiad. Atwood's retelling of the Odyssey from the perspective of Odysseus' wife Penelope is kind of fun. The story i.. more
Aug 25, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Corrupted Legal System
<p> Andy Rooney and Jerry Seinfeld both had fun with the story of an old woman who sued McDonald's for $2.9 million, alleging injuries from spilling hot coffee on herself. For almost everyone in America the suit became an example of trial lawyers.. more
Dec 18, 2011 3:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Rural Alberta Advantage: Songs of Relocation
Give credit to Toronto's The Rural Alberta Advantage for its naming prowess: The group's songs are indeed about the advantages to living in rural Alberta. Neutral Milk Hotel, to whom the band often gets compared, never wrote songs about neu... more
Mar 16, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: Lykke Li, Rural Alberta Advantage, Mr. Dream
On her sophomore record Wounded Rhymes, sullen Swedish romantic Lykke Li and returning producer Bjorn Yttling scrap the future-pop of her debut for a decidedly retro pastiche of girl-group harmonies, doo-wop melodies, surf guitars and psychedel.. more
Mar 1, 2011 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Thelatest in a long line of great songwriters with awful voicesinspired/emboldened by Neutral Milk Hotel’s Jeff Mangum, The RuralAlberta Advantage’s Nils Edenloff sings concise, boldly arrangedtributes to home and heritage on the group&,Thi... more
Jan 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
WMSE's Radio Summer Camp Begins
WMSE's Radio Summer Camp launched strongly last night with an all-local bill at the Turner Hall Ballroom, where Juniper Tar, aided by the ballroom's booming acoustics, delivered the most resounding, rocking set I've ever seen from them and '90s ro.. more
Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
August 20 - August 26
WMSE’s Radio Summer Camp w/ Sometime Sweet Susan @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WMSElaunches its Radio Summer Camp festival, a multi-day, multi-venueconcert series, with tonight&rsqu,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Question of Will
Despite daily proof of man's capacity for cruelty, there are some who draw great sustenan A Billion Lives: An Eyewitness Report from the Frontlines of Humanity ,Books more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books