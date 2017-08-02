Russell Stamper Ii
Community Paint Day with Mayor Tom Barrett Announced at Sherman Park Mural
On Friday, August 4 from 4–5 p.m. the City of MilwaukeeDepartment of Neighborhood Services, Safe and Sound, and artist Tia Richardsonwill be hosting Community Paint Day with the Mayor at the "Sherman Park Rising"mural.
Aug 2, 2017 7:46 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Thoughts On Yesterday’s Election
Was it good for you? The Milwaukee Countysupervisor pay referendum passed by a huge margin. Oh, you thought it could bedefeated? Believe me, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele didn't invest hisdad's money in this so that it would fail.
Apr 2, 2014 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Newcomers Vie to Replace Holloway on Milwaukee County Board
The retirement of Lee Holloway, the longtime Milwaukee County supervisor and board chair, provides a rare opportunity for two political newcomers with familiar last names. Priscilla Coggs-Jones and Russell Stamper II are vying to represent
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn't own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Chieftains @ The Pabst Theater
Judging by the response from the crowded Pabst Theater this weekend, it had been too long since The Chieftains have visited Milwaukee. But the quintessential Irish band, which has been touring for some 48 years according to founding membe...
Mar 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews