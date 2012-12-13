Ruth Grotenrath
The Art of Adornment & Holiday Gifting
To celebrate holiday cheer, the Racine Art Museum presents “TheArt of Adornment” competition winners together with all those entries thatcelebrate the festive December season. Several winners in the exhibition currently o.. more
Dec 13, 2012 7:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A Penchant for Brightness
When looking at a painting by Ruth Grotenrath, it is hard not to feel exuberant. Her paintings, particularly from the 1940s onward, plunge us into the delights of a bright palette and complex rhythms of pattern, manifest through still lifes... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Ruth Grotenrath: A Woman Artist Painting Ahead of Her Time
Mar 8, 2012 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Art & LIfe of Grotenrath & Lichtner @ MWA
When West Bend's Museum of Wisconsin Art (MWA) opened their retrospective this past weekend titled “The Yin and the Yang: Schomer Lichtner & Ruth Grotenrath, A Retrospective,” the MWA also released two new biographies published in honor of the .. more
May 4, 2011 3:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
