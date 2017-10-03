RSS

Ryan Gosling

bladerunner2049.jpg

Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more

Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Around MKE

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

From its opening scene on anLA freeway, where drivers stalled in traffic leap from their cars in song anddance, La La Land veers from the routine annoyances of everyday life into acarefully cultivated imaginative world filme.. more

Apr 12, 2017 3:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more

Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM Film Reviews

rougeone.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with Crazy, Stupid, Love. more

Dec 13, 2016 3:35 PM Film Clips

angrybirdsmovie.jpg.jpe

The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more

May 17, 2016 3:20 PM Film Clips

film_thebigshort.jpg.jpe

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM Film Reviews

bigshort.jpg.jpe

Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:53 PM Film Clips

blogimage16154.jpe

Coolness under fire is the mark of a film-noir hero, and the unnamed protagonist of Drive—everyone just calls him Driver—neither blinks nor flinches when the heat is on. Played with wary determination and diffident sensitivity by Ryan Gosli... more

Sep 19, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage13592.jpe

Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage13579.jpe

Piranha finds scantily clad spring-break revelers turned into fish food. Lost in throbbing music and an alcoholic daze, the merrymakers are unaware of attacks taking place around the lake. While working, local sheriff Julie Forester (Elisab... more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES