Film Clips: Oct. 5, 2017
La La Land out on Blu-ray
From its opening scene on anLA freeway, where drivers stalled in traffic leap from their cars in song anddance, La La Land veers from the routine annoyances of everyday life into acarefully cultivated imaginative world filme.. more
The Magic of 'La La Land'
Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more
Film Clips 12.15
Angry Birds 3D, The Nice Guys & More: Film Clips
The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more
The Big Short
The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more
Film Clips 12.23.15
Portraying four outsiders who foresaw the housing crash of 2008, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt’s characters are treated with disdain by those they attempt to warn. Based on a critically acclaimed book by Michael L... more
Drive
Coolness under fire is the mark of a film-noir hero, and the unnamed protagonist of Drive—everyone just calls him Driver—neither blinks nor flinches when the heat is on. Played with wary determination and diffident sensitivity by Ryan Gosli... more
Blue Valentine
Blue Valentine garnered loads of buzz over the battle for its rating. Somehow, despite frontal nudity and graphic sex, its handlers managed to win an R instead of the dreaded NC-17. It must be said that the naked parts of Blue Valentine are... more
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Piranha finds scantily clad spring-break revelers turned into fish food. Lost in throbbing music and an alcoholic daze, the merrymakers are unaware of attacks taking place around the lake. While working, local sheriff Julie Forester (Elisab... more
