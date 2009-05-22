Rye Rye
Evan's Memorial Day Baltimore Club Mix
It seems only fitting that I dedicate my annual Memorial Day Mix entirely to Baltimore club music, since Baltimore's house-derived strain of rap music has been on the cusp of national notoriety for months now. If you're not familiar with Baltimor.. more
May 22, 2009
2009, The Year Baltimore Club Broke?
For all the fervor, Baltimore club music, a regional strain of house-infused rap music, has seen little light outside of its native Baltimore, but that looks to be changing this year. Genre pioneer DJ Blaqstarr's status is growing nationally, whil.. more
Apr 9, 2009
Could Rye Rye Popularize Baltimore Club Rap?
Baltimore's native strain of rap, a fusion of house and dancehall conventions known as Baltimore club, is one of the most unique in the country, along with D.C. go-go a distinct alternative to the southern club music that's infiltrated much many o.. more
Mar 22, 2009
