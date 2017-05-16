RSS

Sa

artpreview_grohmanmuseum_a.jpg.jpe

Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more

May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Visual Arts

howtochange.jpg.jpe

One of the most cinematically compelling recent films in any genre, the enigmatic horror story by director Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, The Winter, depicts the porous boundary in the human imagination between fantasy and reality, past and pre... more

Apr 19, 2016 3:10 PM Home Movies

book_armyofevil.jpg.jpe

In the preface to his Army of Evil: A History of the SS (NAL Caliber), Adrian Weale points out that there seems “to be an increasing disconnection between what the organization was and how it is now portrayed more

Nov 13, 2012 2:39 PM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES