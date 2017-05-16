RSS
'Artists At Work': Cedarburg Artists' Guild Celebrates Human Industry
Preview of the Grohmann Museum’s exhibit “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild." more
May 16, 2017 3:45 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Winter, Sembene! & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
One of the most cinematically compelling recent films in any genre, the enigmatic horror story by director Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, The Winter, depicts the porous boundary in the human imagination between fantasy and reality, past and pre... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The History Behind an ‘Army of Evil’
In the preface to his Army of Evil: A History of the SS (NAL Caliber), Adrian Weale points out that there seems “to be an increasing disconnection between what the organization was and how it is now portrayed more
Nov 13, 2012 2:39 PM Roger K. Miller Books
