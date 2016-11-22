Sachin Chheda
Gerrymandering Decision Delivers an Historic Win for Democracy
In a stunning, historic 2-1 decision, on Monday a panel of federal judges struck down Wisconsin’s legislative map because it is so gerrymandered to benefit Republicans it’s unconstitutional. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Will Wisconsin Redraw Its Legislative Boundary Map?
Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more
May 17, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Our Lawless Republican Sheriff Clarke
The state Republican Party spent its recent convention frantically trying to hide its craziest, most wild-eyed members who were crusading for Wisconsin’s right to secede from the United States more
May 7, 2014 7:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Jury Exonerates Former Supervisor Johnny Thomas
On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Local Dems Take on FOX News
If the footage of Rand Paul supporters stomping on a woman’s head has made you lose all hope, here’s something to brighten your mood. Last night, a crew from Fox Newsthe national crowd, not the local Fox Newsshowed up at a Milwaukee County De.. more
Oct 26, 2010 6:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Sunshine for the Blind
It figures that a power-pop band emerging from Madison nowadays would be on the more cerebral side of the usually lovey-dovey genre. That braininess constitutes a substantial portion of Sunshine for the Blind's appeal. With a balance of sno... more
Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments