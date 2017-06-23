RSS

Safe & Sound

Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino’s 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi’sHeart of Canal Str.. more

Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Around MKE

Since joining Safe & Sound in 2002, Executive Director Barbara Notestein has overseen the nonprofit organization’s initiatives to reduce violent and drug-related crime in Milwaukee neighborhoods through ongoing more

Jul 17, 2013 12:32 AM Off the Cuff

Gastronomic Overload: Throughout the weekend, more than 7,000 people poured into the fourth Wine & Dine Wisconsin at the Delta Center. The well-orchestrated event, organized by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s more

Nov 14, 2012 3:51 PM Around MKE

“A dancer doesn’t have to emotionalize – he needs to motionalize,” the late great 20th century American choreographer Alwin Nikolais used to say. “He doesn’t even have to be a person – he can be a thing, a place more

Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

The American Folklore Theatre has established quite a reputation for itself over the years. The rather narrow genre of Wisconsin-based musical comedy is now approaching its 40th year in existence. The theatre company that brought the world Guys O.. more

Aug 26, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

,Boris + Doris on the town more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

