The Saint
Saint It Ain’t So
Art Kumbalek talks about Lent. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:18 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Saint (Again)
Oct 1, 2015 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Roger Moore’s Apprenticeship
Roger Moore enjoyed few big screen roles before inheriting Sean Connery’s license tokill in the James Bond franchise. But he had served a long apprenticeship ontelevision, especially in the popular British export “The Saint” (1962-1969),wher.. more
May 28, 2015 2:45 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Psycho Beach Party
Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more
Sep 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
German Fest
The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee