Sainthood
Milwaukee Musicians Honor John Lennon at "Peace Through Music"
Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more
May 20, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Doubling Down
There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more
Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Tegan and Sara @ The Riverside Theater
After a dozen years touring together, twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin’s stage banter has taken on the air of a Smothers Brothers routine, with each sister dryly playing the straight man during the other’s turn to talk. At their performance... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Juaneco y su Combo
Chicha was an obscure genre from the backcountry of Peru, an unstable crossbreed of local traditions with the belated arrival of rock 'n' roll. Juaneco y su Combo was one of chicha's most popular bands, ,CD Reviews more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Tegan and Sara's Anxious Sainthood
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music