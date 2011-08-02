RSS

Sal Mineo

Nicholas Ray's place in Hollywood history for directing Rebel Without a Cause came less from the film's greatness than its bellwether importance... more

Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

There never was an Ellery Queen, but he was one of the 20th century’s bestselling authors as well as the star of his own stories. Actually a partnership between Frederic Dannay and Manfred B. Lee, Ellery Queen debuted in a 1929 novel and the aut.. more

Nov 24, 2010 12:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Rolling Stones were named after a song by bluesman Muddy Waters, who also inspired the I Just Stopped By to See the Man ,Theater more

Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 3 Comments

