Sal Mineo
Nicholas Ray: Director Without a Cause?
Nicholas Ray's place in Hollywood history for directing Rebel Without a Cause came less from the film's greatness than its bellwether importance... more
Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Affable Ellery Queen'
There never was an Ellery Queen, but he was one of the 20th century’s bestselling authors as well as the star of his own stories. Actually a partnership between Frederic Dannay and Manfred B. Lee, Ellery Queen debuted in a 1929 novel and the aut.. more
Nov 24, 2010 12:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Blues Had a Baby
The Rolling Stones were named after a song by bluesman Muddy Waters, who also inspired the I Just Stopped By to See the Man ,Theater more
Apr 6, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 3 Comments
