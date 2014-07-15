RSS

Salamander

mishmash fest.jpg.jpe

Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more

Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1341.jpe

 It's hard to believe that three days of German Fest have gone by.It must be all of the munching on rollbraten, sipping on beer and wine, andlive entertainment that's made the time fly.  Still, have no fear, theparty is still on.  In fact, Ger.. more

Jul 27, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1341.jpe

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center showdown t ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1342.jpe

Somewhat amazingly, Sky High, the modern-looking skateboard shop adorning a pleasant but ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES