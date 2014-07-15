Salamander
MishMash Fest's Riverwest Has Talent Competition Will Showcase “Dark Performing Arts
Riverwest’s Art Bar is expanding the entertainment offerings at its annualMishmash Fest this year. In addition to the continuously impressive lineup oflocal music, the festival is including a talent competition for the first time.Taking place o.. more
Jul 15, 2014 10:00 AM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Last Chance for German Fest
It's hard to believe that three days of German Fest have gone by.It must be all of the munching on rollbraten, sipping on beer and wine, andlive entertainment that's made the time fly. Still, have no fear, theparty is still on. In fact, Ger.. more
Jul 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford IceHogs
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Rockford IceHogs at a 7 p.m. Bradley Center showdown t ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sky High Celebrates 20 Years
Somewhat amazingly, Sky High, the modern-looking skateboard shop adorning a pleasant but ShepherdExpress ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee