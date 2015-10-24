RSS

Salsa

rosemarysbaby.jpg.jpe

Still From Rosemary's Baby

The past haunting the present, thepresence of evil in a world that wants to make nice—there’s something aboutlate October in the Northern Hemisphere that puts us in the mood to contemplatethe shadow cast by reality. With their.. more

Oct 24, 2015 4:36 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

097037124038.jpg.jpe

As prominent ambassadors of Puerto Rican culture, the band Plena Libre has played everywhere from the Lincoln Center to Morocco. Corazon continues along their familiar groove with music generically categorized as salsa but more

Feb 28, 2013 4:33 PM Album Reviews

blogimage18616.jpe

Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage17953.jpe

It was a disappointment to hear about the closing of Las Esmeraldas, a place loved for its birria, whole red snappers and tacos al pastor. But, fortunately, there is a worthy replacement. The exterior remains much the same, featuring stonew... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more

Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Theater

blogimage5579.jpe

When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he fin more

Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

To purchase tickets for Symphony Style 2008, please visit www.mso.org Reserved cab,Symphony Style more

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES