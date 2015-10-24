Salsa
Five Great Films for Halloween
The past haunting the present, thepresence of evil in a world that wants to make nice—there’s something aboutlate October in the Northern Hemisphere that puts us in the mood to contemplatethe shadow cast by reality. With their.. more
Oct 24, 2015 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Plena Libre
As prominent ambassadors of Puerto Rican culture, the band Plena Libre has played everywhere from the Lincoln Center to Morocco. Corazon continues along their familiar groove with music generically categorized as salsa but more
Feb 28, 2013 4:33 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Tweed Funk
Among other things, Tweed Funk is about consistency. The Milwaukee band's sophomore album again mixes blues, R&B, salsa and what-the-funk else. Singer Joseph "Smokey" Holman shouts, growls and croons like a soul man with an urge to danc more
May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
El Local Proves a Worthy Successor
It was a disappointment to hear about the closing of Las Esmeraldas, a place loved for its birria, whole red snappers and tacos al pastor. But, fortunately, there is a worthy replacement. The exterior remains much the same, featuring stonew... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
World War II Drama In Racine
Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more
Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hal Rammel vs. Peter Woods
When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he fin more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Purchase Tickets
To purchase tickets for Symphony Style 2008, please visit www.mso.org Reserved cab,Symphony Style more
Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Classical Music